You Is Impossible To Watch Without Joe’s Stalker-y Voiceovers

Joe is a man of many words — at least, he is in his head. Since first appearing on our screens in 2018, our anti-hero/supervillain (it changes based on how you look at him) has become notorious for his nonstop internal dialogue. He rambles on and on about literally everything, from It makes sense that Joe can’t share his innermost thoughts with anyone but his audience; anyone who heard his spiels would immediately write him off as completely unstable, and rightfully so. You've seen his track record.