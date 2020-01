So… Do Those Hangover IVs Actually Work?

As to whether or not I would sit through an IV again, I'm on the fence. Spending $200 USD on a supposed hangover cure doesn't really agree with my bank account at the moment. (Oh yeah, the treatments are expensive.) If I had somewhere important to be the morning after a night of drinking, maybe I'd drag myself in for another drip. But if it's all down to the placebo effect... I may try another, cheaper hangover cure first. Eating a big meal , say. Thanks to delivery, I wouldn't even have to leave my house.