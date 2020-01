Beth March’s Death In Little Women, Explained

Yes. While it's not the major killer it was in the 19th and 20th century, it is still around today. In fact, in the last decade, it’s had a bit of a resurgence. The rate of scarlet fever cases tripled between 2013 to 2014 in England and Wales, according to a 2017 paper published in the Lancet Journal of Infectious Diseases . The paper's authors say the incident rate spiked higher than it had in the last 50 years, ultimately affecting one in 500 children under age 10.