Beth March’s Death In Little Women, Explained

After her first tango with scarlatina, Beth recovers — thanks in part to the astonishing rotation of patchwork quilts her sisters wrap her in. (I swear, in every scene she has a new blanket.) One morning, Jo (Saoirse Ronan) wakes up to find Beth not in her bed. You can tell she’s imagining the worst, but when Jo rushes downstairs to the kitchen, she finds Beth cheerfully eating breakfast off of blue China plates with Marmee (Laura Dern).