Billie Eilish Shows Off Her Ukulele Skills & Love For Justin Bieber In “Carpool Karaoke”

“I know what Bieber looks like,” began Eilish, as she explained how she ran into him at Coachella during Ariana Grande’s set . “I know his body language, I know how he stands, I know where he wears his pants...he just stood like, five feet away from me...and he had the face mask so all I could see what his eyes. And they were his eyes...he lost my brain.” She eventually collapsed into a hug with the Biebs. I love how she relays this story, because I definitely obsessed with hot guy celebs as a teen (and by celebs I mean David Silveria from Korn, don’t hate).