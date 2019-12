But at Fox News, where a little more than half of the anchors at the time were blonde , it made particular sense. In 2017 – the year after Ailes stepped down and also the year that he died — Amy Larocca defined the Fox News blonde in New York Magazine : “The Fox blonde is, in the end, conspicuously unnatural,” she wrote. “She is less blonde as sexy and more blonde as safe. This blonde is a matronly blonde, a suburban soccer mom who makes sure everyone buckles up in the backseat of the minivan.”Bombshell centres on the stories of three of these blonde women, each at a different place in her career at Fox News. Two are based on real people: Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), who is preparing to sue Ailes (John Lithgow) after years of documenting her experiences with sexual harassment, and Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), who is being attacked by Donald Trump after confronting him during a 2015 Republican presidential primary debate . The third woman is fictional: Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie), an evangelical millennial from Florida who starts out working on Carlson’s show but has dreams of becoming an anchor. There is also another fictional blonde, but one who wants to stay behind the camera: Jess (Kate McKinnon), a producer who isn’t out at work, both as a lesbian and as a liberal.