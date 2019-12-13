The Kardashian-West Family Kept It Extremely Casual For Their Christmas Card

It's cutting it a little close, but the holiday season can finally get going because the Kardashian-West Christmas card is here and don't worry, they didn't feel the need to dress up for us. Instead of the usual Sunday-best Christmas cards that have arrived on your doorstep these past few weeks, Kim and Kanye and the rest of the gang basically just rolled out of bed, somehow making grey and white the new red and green.
"The West Family Christmas Card 2019," Kim succinctly captioned the snap, which features her, Kanye, North, Saint, and babies Chi and Psalm all huddled on the stairs. They're all decked out in grey sweatpants, hoodies, and crew necks — aside from Kanye, whose shirt is white, which is probably some Yeezus/Jesus-related nod that I feel no need to unpack. They're also all wearing the coziest white socks, and North even has her hair pulled back into a sweatband.
While this photo is truly the snuggliest, it's not the grand Kardashian family photo that we're still waiting for — and that in 2017 caused a lot of drama, with Kim infamously telling sister Kourtney she was the "least exciting to look at."
"We had so much drama with this card," Kim told Refinery29 last year about their lack of 2018 card. "And I think everyone was like, we’re never doing this again. So we really did forget. Time just went by so quickly."
However, they did end up making a last-minute one work. And at least this time around, if they're still planning on taking one, the family can stay on theme and do it in their PJs.
