Name a show that's weirder or more baffling than The Masked Singer, we'll wait. Fox's hit competition series is midway through its second season, and so far everyone from gaming superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins to Kelly Osbourne and Raven-Symoné have been unmasked. Basically, we have no idea what's happening or which celebrity (or "celebrity," depending on the week) will take off their masks next. What we do know is that the Penguin (Sherri Shepherd), the Ice Cream (Tyler “Ninja” Blevins), the Skeleton (Paul Shaffer), the Black Widow (Symoné), the Panda (Laila Ali), the Egg (Johnny Weir), and the Ladybug (Kelly Osbourne) are all free to go back to their lives as normal, non-giant mask wearing celebrities. But there are still eight contestants left on The Masked Singer — and they're in no hurry to reveal their true identities.
If we listen to judge Ken Jeong, then one of the celebrities could be Björk (sorry Jeong, Björk is definitely not hiding behind that flower mask), and everyone on the judges' panel has suggested Jamie Foxx at least once this year. But coming up with wild and totally improbable theories is half the fun of watching the show. With that in mind, let's take a look at all of the singers still in the competition, and try to unravel the breadcrumbs they've been dropping to reveal who they are when they're not giving show-stopping performances dressed like a fox or a Christmas tree. Here's everyone who's left on The Masked Singer as the show heads into week seven.