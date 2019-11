Liam Hemsworth’s Sister-In-Law Said Some Harsh Words About Miley Cyrus

Aside from a brief statement on Instagram in which Liam Hemsworth said he would not be making any other statements, the Isn't It Romantic star has been silent about his split from longtime on-again, off-again partner Miley Cyrus . The two announced their separation in August after less than a year of marriage, and Cyrus swiftly moved on with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter , and is now with singer Cody Simpson . Hemsworth, on the other hand, is leaning on his family, and one family member in particular — his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who is married to brother Chris Hemsworth — had some fighting words to say in his defense.