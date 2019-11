Anne later married again, to Timothy Laurence a Navy officer, in 1992. They’re still currently married today and at age 69, Anne is still incredibly busy. According to The Telegraph, by the end of 2018, Anne had actually worked 180 days over the course of the year appearing at different royal events and functions — and yes, this is supposedly 20 days more than her older brother and future king, Prince Charles. That number is slightly down from 2017, though, where Anne appeared at a whopping 455 different engagements (and yes, this number once again beats Prince Charles).If that’s not enough, Anne is still very active with the Olympics, having served as Great Britain’s representative to the International Olympic Committee at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia. She’s also currently Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, a position she’s held since 2011 , and she’s been president of the Save the Children charity since 1970.