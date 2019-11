Lizzo Just Took A DNA Test & She’s 100% That Grammy Nominee

Lizzo’s historic eight nominations puts her in the rarified air of Beyoncé and Lauryn Hill, the only two women of colour to best that number in the history of the Academy. Lizzo’s accolades are well-earned; “Truth Hurts,” her 2017 single that was repackaged onto Cuz I Love You , was truly the song that dominated this year and has a wonderful Cinderella-esque story. After gaining traction in the Netflix rom-com Someone Great, it became a breakout hit that racked up both streaming numbers and radio airplay. It’s also a song with a fascinating battle, as we’ve watched Lizzo fight to maintain songwriting control on the track while a pair of men have claimed it was plagiarized all over social media. She did, however give a writing credit to Mina Lioness, the author of a tweet that inspired the now-famous lyric, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch.” The social media aspect of her songwriting is an unbelievable twist, and a look at the ways in which the internet will influence the future of music writing.