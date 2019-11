Chick-Fil-A Says It Won’t Give Anti-LGBTQ Organizations Any More Money

In 2012, Chick-fil-A’s chairman, president, and CEO Dan Cathy touted the supremacy of the “biblical definition of the family unit.” Later that year, the company allegedly promised to “no longer give to anti-gay organizations.” But then in 2014, Cathy apologized, not for his homophobia, but for admitting to it. In 2017, ThinkProgress discovered that despite the claims and promises, Chick-fil-A continued to give money to organizations that, among other things, maintained that same-sex marriage is a “rage against Jesus Christ and His values” and some participants to sign Sexual Purity Statements , with prohibitions on “homosexual acts.” Then last spring , ThinkProgress learned that Chick-fil-A continued to fail to keep its word.