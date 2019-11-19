Chick-Fil-A Says It Won’t Give Anti-LGBTQ Organizations Any More Money

Now we know what your thinking: In the past, Chick-Fil-A has donated to organizations that have brazen homophobia baked into their manifestos, without having explicitly homophobic missions. But this time, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Salvation Army, and the Paul Anderson Youth Home will not be receiving any deep-fried aid. Instead, Chick-fil-A will donate $9 million to the Junior Achievement USA, the Covenant House International), and several local food banks.