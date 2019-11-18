Khloé Kardashian Just Casually Announced A New Reality Show With True

They really do start 'em young in the Kardashian family, meaning Khloé Kardashian's 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, is already on the reality star track. On Sunday night's Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the mother revealed that she is in the planning stages of a new reality show titled Khloé And True Take The World. Audiences got a glimpse of a meeting Kardashian had with a handful of executives, and even though she spent most of said meeting distracted by a black mark on the wall of her home, she did reveal a handful of details about the show-in-progress. The teaser info may end. convince you it's worth making time in your rigorous TV-watching schedule for yet another Kardashian vehicle.
"We wanna shoot and put this on the internet as soon as possible," one of the executives says in the meeting, suggesting Khloé And True Take The World will likely live on YouTube or E!'s website rather than airing on cable.
For the most part, the show will take place at the Khloè’s house, but there will also be little "snippets" of the pair out and about, giving the public an idea of what growing up Kardashian looks like for the newest generation.
The episodes themselves are only expected to be five to seven minutes, so no Game Of Thrones-level dedication is necessary. If anything, this will just be a nice place for Kardashian to look back on this adorable period in True's life — in addition to KUWTK, Instagram, Instagram Stories, and the 800 other ways the family is currently documenting their lives.
