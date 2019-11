Khloé Kardashian Just Casually Announced A New Reality Show With True

They really do start 'em young in the Kardashian family, meaning Khloé Kardashian's 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson , is already on the reality star track. On Sunday night's Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the mother revealed that she is in the planning stages of a new reality show titled Khloé And True Take The World. Audiences got a glimpse of a meeting Kardashian had with a handful of executives, and even though she spent most of said meeting distracted by a black mark on the wall of her home, she did reveal a handful of details about the show-in-progress. The teaser info may end. convince you it's worth making time in your rigorous TV-watching schedule for yet another Kardashian vehicle