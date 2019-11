The 2019 CMA Awards Drama & “Boyfriend Country,” Explained

The CMAs took a swing this year by doing something to work towards acknowledging women in this genre and legitimizing their voices — and addressing the ageism women face in the industry. The Annenberg report from earlier this year found that while the average age of men topping the country charts was 42, women hit a wall before they turn 30. The show was hosted by country music’s biggest star, Carrie Underwood, along with Rebe McEntire and Dolly Parton, both icons. Loretta Lynn, who rarely makes public appearances due to her poor health , was in the front row while a slew of women sang, very pointedly, the chorus of her 1971 hit “You’re Lookin’ At Country.” Women whose faces were old and new to the genre lined the stage and the audience. But CMA announcers never explicitly said anything about what point the performance was making — or urged equity for women artists — which feels like a huge missed opportunity.