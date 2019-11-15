The 2019 CMA Awards Drama & “Boyfriend Country,” Explained

This is how conversations with radio tend to go. The men of country should do more. But when anyone talks about it “ugh, pushing”. The fans should do more. But not complaining because ew. Plus business is fine so 🤷♀️. Deal. One thing they know for sure: it’s not up to them. pic.twitter.com/DZyw8TsvCS— WOMAN Nashville (@women_want_more) November 14, 2019
They just can't help themselves. These are statements made in public because they don't see anything wrong with them.— WOMAN Nashville (@women_want_more) November 14, 2019
There were over 40 women on stage last night- most who we stripped of their airplay. There have been over 70 Next Women of Country- most who we won't let their careers take flight. There are many hundreds of women in country and Americana who are "there".— WOMAN Nashville (@women_want_more) November 14, 2019
No bias here. He's just looking for the best song. Could be from anyone. If the women would just put out better music he'd surely give it a chance. He's in the ratings business and women... meh... mediocre. Not bowing to any of play more women pressure. He's playing the hits.— WOMAN Nashville (@women_want_more) November 14, 2019
Kacey Musgraves has catapulted to superstar level in country music since her last album, Golden Hour; was the only person to directly address radio play inequity for women from the stage of the CMAs. She added a notch to her belt by winning the CMA Female of the Year last night and took a direct shot at the notion of “boyfriend country” in her acceptance speech. “I feel that the female creative spirit, the female energy — it’s really needed right now,” Musgraves said. “And so whether it’s me that’s up here or any of the other women in this category, I just think it’s a beautiful thing.”