Kim Possible May Be the Most Important Show On Disney+, According To Fans

I’m finally watching Kim Possible and I just heard, “So what’s the sitch?” And I got so emotional- pic.twitter.com/oWqDh4beL9— Jessica Jackson (@itsjessica171) November 12, 2019
Really rude of Disney+ to be released at THIS point in the semester as if my life isn’t busy enough :/ anyway press play on Kim Possible lmao— 👻🎃Spoopy Sam🎃👻 (@SamAcosta13) November 12, 2019
Bold of Disney+ to think I’m going to skip the Kim Possible theme song— Edward 🦃🦃 (@ErnerstEd) November 12, 2019
Kim possible the goat Disney show and I'm prepared to fight anyone who disagrees. Show my triangle titty princess some respect 😤— Ventriloquist (@DeezedNuts) November 12, 2019
the fact that I can watch kim possible, the lizzie mcguire show, that’s so raven, AND EVERY DISNEY MOVIE/SHOW EVER MADE ANY TIME I WANT NOW pic.twitter.com/bz6UwPt1rL— ᓰᘻᓍᘉᓰᘿ🌻 (@_lilhorchata) November 12, 2019
Kim Possible ran on Disney Channel for 87 episodes from 2002 to 2007, a prime time period for the network’s original series. Other shows within that general time period include Lizzie McGuire (soon to be rebooted for Disney+ with original star Hilary Duff), That’s So Raven (which already scored a sequel series in Raven’s Home), and Even Stevens (we’re waiting, Disney.)
Gets Disney+ ...only watches old DCOMs.— Jessalyn Bourgeois Revelle (@JessalynAleece) November 13, 2019
I'm watching DCOMs for the rest of my life. Don't @ me. #DisneyPlus— CARDIAAC 🙋🏽♂️ (@Cardiaac) November 13, 2019
someone give me their disney plus account info so i can watch all the dcoms— mønica daugherty (@yodordy) November 13, 2019