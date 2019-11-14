An Update On What’s Going On Between Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber

Pete Davidson has two modes of being in a relationship: Showing us everything, or showing us nothing at all. His recent rumoured fling with Kaia Gerber falls into the latter category. The two have been spotted out and about since October, but the company line has been "just friends." Just friends who wear the other's initial around their necks. While this update still doesn't include any official clarification from either party, it does have a source saying the thing we've suspected all along: they're smoochin'.
"Kaia and Pete are definitely in a romantic relationship," the source told E! News. "They have been friends for a while now" — allegedly since Davidson and Gerber both walked in the Alexander Wang fashion show this past summer — "and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently. They started hanging out alone more often after meeting up in NYC in October. Kaia expressed she loved Pete's personality. She thinks he is charming and is very intrigued."
However, it's apparently Gerber who wants to keep the romantic nature of their relationship on the down low.
"Even if she's seen out with him, she's not ready to make anything official," the source continued. "She says they are friends and love being together."
This isn't just because of privacy reasons (something that was definitely violated during the comedian's engagement to Ariana Grande) but also because, in the words of every Love Island contestant, it's early days.
"They have been texting a lot this past month, and are definitely seeing where it goes," the source said. "Kaia and Pete were spending time in Malibu together recently, and then flew to NYC because of Pete's work commitment where Kaia supported him."
And if she manages to support him through this week's Saturday Night Live without getting too distracted by Harry Styles, then I'd say it's true love.
