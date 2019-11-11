Hot Girl Summer might be over, but Jordyn Woods seems determined to keep things spicy for fall.
On Sunday, the 22-year-old model and former Kylie Jenner BFF debuted a dramatic new hair look in a shade that could accurately be described as Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Red, showing off the change in an Instagram post captioned simply, “Jonathan came over.” The post — in which she flaunts a black leather crop top and leggings along with her fiery new locks — quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of likes, and also netted supportive comments from famous friends like R&B singer Ari Lennox, who wrote, “Girl can you just show me the way.”
Advertisement
Aside from the occasional caramel highlight and one extreme foray into platinum blonde, Woods usually keeps it classic with a dark, more under-the-radar shade. But hanging out with her famous friends — including colourful hair enthusiast Megan Thee Stallion, who left heart-eye emojis on Woods’ post — could be rubbing off on her.
Haters will point out that the dramatic dye job comes less than a month after Kylie Jenner also sported red locks as part of her Little Mermaid Halloween costume, but it seems more likely that the big hair transformation comes as Woods continues to distance herself from the Kardashian-Jenner clan that helped her rise to fame. In October, Woods announced a partnership with hair extensions company Easilocks, launching the Jordyn Woods x Easilocks collection, which she said fulfilled her longtime dream of creating a line of “hair that is great quality and affordable.”
“You guys know I love to change up my hair and I’ve loved experimenting with so many different looks over the years,” Woods wrote in an Instagram post announcing the extensions collab. “I hope you guys will all find something that works for you. I am SO proud of this project coming to life.”
After months of flying under the radar following her very public Kylie fued, Woods’ new ‘do is proof that she’s ready to step out of the shadows and back into the spotlight.
After months of flying under the radar following her very public Kylie fued, Woods’ new ‘do is proof that she’s ready to step out of the shadows and back into the spotlight.
Related Content:
Advertisement