“You guys know I love to change up my hair and I’ve loved experimenting with so many different looks over the years,” Woods wrote in an Instagram post announcing the extensions collab. “I hope you guys will all find something that works for you. I am SO proud of this project coming to life.”After months of flying under the radar following her very public Kylie fued , Woods’ new ‘do is proof that she’s ready to step out of the shadows and back into the spotlight.