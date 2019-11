Chrissy Teigen Just Launched Her Own Website

In addition to traditionally-formatted recipes, the website will regularly feature videos of Teigen and her family members cooking up dishes in her kitchen and enjoying food around the world. The videos show off Teigen's beloved personality, so you'll see her break dishes and opening videos by smiling wide and declaring, "I hate baking." You'll also learn little tidbits about her family, like the fact that they go through an entire gallon Ziploc bag of garlic in one week and they observe something called "Treat Yoself Friday." Chrissy's mom Pepper even has her own video series called "Pepper's Corner," where she'll showcase her cooking hacks and recipes. Maybe we'll finally understand how she manages to cook a whole branzino for her daughter every day.