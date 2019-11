Meredith started the Oct. 31 episode by complaining to her jail cellmate about how much she missed being a doctor and how she couldn't lose her license because she had three kids to support. "I love being a surgeon, I would miss the OR and miss my patients," Meredith added. Her cellmate didn't have much sympathy for Meredith. It turned out that she was in jail for briefly leaving her kids home alone at night while working two jobs to make ends meet. She hadn't even had a hearing yet, but couldn't leave because she couldn't post bail. Her children were in foster care. Her story helped Meredith again see her own privilege. ( Meredith apparently needs to be reminded of that every other episode by people less fortunate than her, because she keeps forgetting that she's a doctor who owns a hospital and is financially fine even if she doesn't ever get to go back to work, but okay.)