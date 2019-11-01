However, Meredith's change of heart is more likely just a way to make herself feel better until she knows the outcome of the medical board's decision. If they reinstate her license, she'll probably jump at the chance to get back into the OR. Maybe she'll go work at Alex Karev's (Justin Chambers) new hospital, or maybe Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) will finally find it in her heart to forgive Meredith and welcome her back. After all, as a fan recently pointed out to Pompeo, Bailey herself bent the insurance rules when she pretended it was still 11:58 p.m. on a day when a man's insurance expired at midnight.