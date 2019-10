The Game Of Thrones Prequel Bloodmoon Being Cancelled Is A Loss Not Only For Women, But For Everyone

There was a big shake-up in Westeros on Tuesday when Deadline announced that HBO would not be going forward with its initial Game of Thrones prequel, Bloodmoon . While the prestige network would not confirm this to Refinery29, executives did announce later Tuesday evening a series order for House of the Dragon , a different GOT prequel based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. Set 300 years before the events of GOT, the companion to Martin’s A Song Of Ice And Fire series tells the story of the Targaryen house. On the surface, HBO just swapped one prequel for another — and the network might say it was done for both creative and business reasons — but the reported loss of Bloodmoon is the loss of GOT’s first woman-directed, woman-led series. To complicate matters further, its replacement is comprised of the exact same ingredients, from its producers to a lack of source material, that led to GOT’s tarnished legacy