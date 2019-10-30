Seaglass Nails Are The New Jelly Nails For Fall

The basics of seaglass nails are essentially the same as the jelly manicure, except finished off with a matte top coat. "To get the clear opacity in your base, you’ll combine your coloured nail polish with a clear top coat to give it a more viscous finish," Washick explains. "You'll paint that polish mixture onto your nails and let it dry — that's your jelly manicure base — then you apply the clear top coat on its own, followed by a matte top coat. The two top coats layered over the jelly base diffuses the colour, picks up the white undertones, and makes the finish extra frosty."