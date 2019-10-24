Kylie Jenner Casually Gets Matching Best Friend Surgery With Stassie Karanikolaou

Only Kylie Jenner and her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, could turn surgery into content. In Karanikolaou’s latest YouTube vlog, she goes under the knife (sort of) with her best friend by her side. The two get Lasik eye surgery together, but milk the opportunity to have matching surgeries together for all its worth.
“How do you feel?” Karanikolaou asks Jenner after the two reemerge from their respective procedures. Jenner, immobile, is unable to respond, so Karanikolaou pans back to herself. “I’m a little bit loopy.”
Lasik involves shooting two lasers into an eye to cut and then reshape the cornea. It has been around since the '90s, but recently, celebrities have been talking about it more than usual. Earlier this month, Jimmy Fallon aired a video of a highly medicated, post-Lasik Taylor Swift attempting to find the perfect banana. The surgery, which can be performed on anyone with less-than-perfect eyesight, takes only about a few hours to kick in, something Jenner and Karanikolaou found out quickly.
“Guess who can see?” Karanikolaou asks the camera after the two leave their second appointment.
According to the vlog (and Karanikolaou’s Instagram), the two planned a post-surgery party in honour of their vision, complete with matching outfits (pink, skin-tight dresses decorated with large eyes — what else?).
“My sight has been born,” Jenner shouts once the two are in a party bus. “It’s my fucking birthday!”
These days, Jenner rarely has a quiet moment. Just last week, a short clip of her singing the words “rise and shine” to her daughter Stormi went viral. The video, which clocked in at just a few seconds, spawned a meme, got an Ariana Grande remix, and will now reportedly inspire a Kylie Cosmetics makeup line.
2019 is coming to an end, but it looks like Jenner is already looking forward to 2020 — or, at least, with 20/20 vision.
