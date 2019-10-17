Nine years ago, no one expected Zendaya, then the star of Disney's Shake It Up, to become Gen Z's biggest beauty icon. Almost a decade later and she's not only moved on to more serious roles, like Rue on Euphoria, but she's established herself as the celeb to look out for on major red carpets.
Despite how naturally talented Zendaya is at doing her own makeup (never forget her brief stint as a YouTube beauty guru), since she was 15, there's been one woman behind most of the star's memorable beauty moments: Sheika Daley.
If you've ever admired Zendaya's beaming highlighter or poreless complexion from afar, you have Daley to thank. To this day, she's a key collaborator on Zendaya's glam team, which includes stylist Law Roach and hairstylist Ursula Stephen. In other words, she knows Zendaya's biggest beauty secrets — all of which she revealed, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
