Eva Mendes Got A $34 Haircut In The Most Unlikely Place

While this isn't business as usual for the celeb set, we know that Mendes does stan for bargains. Read: She collaborates with mass store New York & Co as well as Circa Cosmetics, which is sold at CVS. She even told us once that she swears by a $4 face mask So what did she drop on this chop? The rates vary from salon to salon, but according to the Market Lofts location in Los Angeles, cuts go for $28 USD without wash, and with wash (which, telling from the photo, Mendes got) rings up at $34 USD. Now the only questions left is whether or not Ryan Gosling has ever joined his wife on one of her Supercuts visits.