“I grew up hearing stories about my grandmother who passed away when my mom was only 15, so I never actually met her, but felt as if I did. My mother and I had emotional moments talking about her mom because she died when my mom was so young. My grandmother was the one who got my mother to the United States, and the reason that my mom had the opportunities that so many people do not have. My grandmother sacrificed a lot for her daughters to live out the American dream she had for them.

