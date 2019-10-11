This is a case for the FBI – or maybe just dedicated Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans. On the latest promo for KUWTK season 17, Kourtney Kardashian believes she's been robbed. Possibly, by someone in her inner circle.
It all starts after things start disappearing around Kourtney's home. "So, we discovered that there's cash missing from your wallet," Kourtney's assistant, Megan, tells her. "So, I don't know if you spent it out the other night…"
"I specifically handed 20 bucks to the valet," Kourtney explains. "And I had hundreds and I threw them back into my bag." Unfortunately, Megan tells her, "there's no hundreds there right now." Yikes.
So where is the rest of the money? Kourtney thinks someone in her entourage might be pilfering from her. "The fact that money's missing from my wallet definitely doesn't feel like a coincidence," she tells the camera. "We had an iPad missing in the house, too. You know, I have people in and out of my house all day. People that I trust. Something just isn't right."
This isn't the first time a Kardashian has accused a member of their inner circle of stealing from them. Last year, Khloé hinted that might have been the reason for her split with her stylist.
For now, the case of Kourtney's missing money will continue. Let's assume, though, that Kris Jenner has already called the proper authorities.
