Bella Hadid is one of the most famous models in the world right now, but there's still a lot that fans don't know about the 23-year-old. Sure, we've seen inside her fridge and follow her hair changes, but even something as public as her tattoos have flown under the radar.
Yes, Hadid has tattoos, albeit not many of them. Just like her best friend Kendall Jenner, Hadid tends to keep her ink really small — practically undetectable — and she only has three tats so far. Still, while Hadid doesn't have a massive collection (nothing near as big as Hailey Bieber's 19 and Dakota Johnson's 10), her designs are totally worth tracking down, which is exactly what we did.