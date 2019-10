Meghan Markle’s Dad Gives His Side Of The Story Amid Tabloid Lawsuit

In his open letter last week, Harry accused the Mail of bullying Meghan and breaching her privacy for years. He compared the attacks to those against his mother, Princess Diana , who was killed in a car accident as paparazzi chased her down for photos. “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he wrote. Meghan's letter published by the Mail, he added, “purposely misled you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year.”