Good News For Fans Of The Crown: Netflix Is Doubling Down On Their British Royal Bet

If you love The Crown, get ready for some great news. Yes, season 3 is set to be released on November 17, but it gets better. The show’s creator, Peter Morgan, has just signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to create and develop shows and films for the streaming platform.
Morgan is the creative mind behind every episode of The Crown’s first two seasons. Because of him, the world of one of our favourite historical dramas goes round, but The Crown is far from Morgan’s only noteworthy credit. He has had a hand in numerous hit historical films, many of which have garnered him critical acclaim as a writer, in addition to two Oscar nominations. Morgan has writing credits for Bohemian Rhapsody, The Last King of Scotland, and The Other Boleyn Girl. His Oscar nominations come from writing credits for The Queen and Frost/Nixon.
The Crown was a game changer for Netflix. It has brought in Emmys and Golden Globes for Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 1 and 2, as well as awards for John Lithgow, who portrayed Winston Churchill. The series as a whole has also earned nominations for Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series for both seasons. Already, seasons 3’s release is eagerly awaited, even more so with the announcement that Olivia Colman would be taking over the role of the queen for the next two seasons. Among viewers, the sentiment is the same. Both season 1 and 2 have a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix has seen what the people want and is taking big steps to give them even more of it.
Morgan joins the ranks of fellow creators of wildly successful shows Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, who have also signed deals with Netflix to create new and compelling projects that will hopefully become the next most bingeable show.
No rumours or announcements have been made as far as any potential projects, but if we had it our way, we would have endless beautifully-shot historical dramas forever.
