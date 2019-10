Ansel Elgort Wants Polyamory Without The Sex

"I’d like to have done a few plays and performed my music," he said. "I’d also like to find a lot more love.” And Elgort, who’s been dating his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan since they were in high school, noted that thatdoesn’t mean he’s looking to have sex outside his relationship. Love is more nuanced than that, in his opinion. "It doesn’t need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend," he told The Sunday Times. "I think we’ve been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off."