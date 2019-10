How Hilary Duff Got Her Hair Lizzie McGuire Blonde For The Reboot

The tricky step was to "tap the root," which creates the natural shadow from a dirty-blonde root tone to a lifted blonde at the ends — some colourists call the process " gloss smudging ." For this part, Lee used Joico LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid cocktailed with the LumiShine Developer , which she also used as a toner around the hairline and through the mid-shaft of the hair — with different shade concoctions — and left to process for fifteen minutes. Lastly, to keep the lifted hair healthy, Lee used her own brand's In Common Mended Sea Treatment Enhancer.