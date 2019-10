Just Joined TikTok? Here’s Who You Need To Follow

Before finally downloading TikTok , I assumed that the moment I did, a bunch of teen girls would drop from the sky and tell me I was wearing the wrong bike shorts. After attending VidCon this summer , I knew the meme-centric video app was a big deal — maybe even bigger than YouTube itself. I told myself it was not for my millennial eyes, that I wouldn't actually find anything I liked on there, much less understood. I feared that by interacting with it, I'd feel like an outsider depending on a bunch of exasperated Gen-Zers to explain to me their inside jokes. The best thing I ever did for myself was get over that fear and dive in.