Just Joined TikTok? Here’s Who You Need To Follow

"On TikTok, you can be your most authentic and interesting self. Amongst the talented musicians and comedians, you can find orthodontists, plumbers, flight attendants and baristas all showing their daily lives in creative and inspiring videos," Kudzi Chikumbu, Head of Creator Partnerships at TikTok, told Refinery29 in a statement. "They proudly show who they are to the world in entertaining ways — that can mean being a body positive influencer, a representative for Black women in STEM, or a language teacher. No passion is too niche on TikTok because you will be celebrated for having fun being yourself."