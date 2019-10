This Is What Everyone On Friends Did For A Living

For the first nine seasons, always sarcastic Chandler hates his job . He works first as an IT Procurement Manager and then as a Vice President of IT Procurement. This completely unsexy job constantly has Chandler down about life, and keeps his friends completely confused about what he actually does. I did a little digging and found IT Procurement is exactly what it sounds like — procuring information technology and services, and it is (in my humble opinion) not super exciting. After nine years of frustration, Chandler gives it all up to go back to being an intern at an advertising agency. There, he finds use for his quick wit and dumb jokes and ends the series with a promotion to junior copywriter, with a promising career ahead.