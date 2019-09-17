I Tried The New iPhone 11 Lineup — & Here’s What I Think

The iPhone Pro and Pro Max also come in cool colours, though they're a bit more understated. I've been using the midnight green (there are also the silver, gold, and space gray that we've seen before). Its sleekness is largely due to the matte finish on the back, which both looks appealing and also makes the device less slippery. In fact, I might continue to let this one go naked. Apart from the cameras (and price tags), the only other differences between the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max and the iPhone 11 are that they are more water-resistant (up to four meters for up to 30 minutes) and have a longer battery life (the Pro lasts up to four hours more than iPhone XS, and the Pro Max lasts up to five hours longer than iPhone XS Max). And then, of course, the iPhone 11 Pro's screen is 5.8 inches (smaller than the iPhone 11's 6.1 inches), while the iPhone 11 Pro Max measures out at 6.5 inches. So if you're looking for a more compact device that can fit in any pant pocket, the Max probably isn't for you.