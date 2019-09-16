Jonathan Scott Says He & Zooey Deschanel Just Clicked When They Met

This weekend, the internet has been laser-focused on 2019’s most unexpected pairing yet: Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, who were spotted on a date in Los Angeles. According to Jonathan, there was an instant connection when he first met Zooey while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke in August.
“It’s sometimes a little weird when you just get thrust on camera with people you’ve never met before, but we just clicked,” Jonathan told Hollywood Life.
Jonathan and his brother, fellow HGTV star Drew Scott, had no idea that Zooey and her sister, Emily Deschanel, would be joining them for their episode — and he admitted he was intimidated, especially after learning the Deschanel sisters were both singers.
Advertisement
“I will say it was a little bit daunting...because it was the brothers and the sisters, the Deschanel sisters and ourselves. I did not know that they were both professional singers,” Jonathan explained. “We were laughing — you know, the sibling dynamic. I think there’s something with siblings that only other siblings can really understand.”
“We don’t play a character on our shows. We were just being ourselves and they know that we don’t take ourselves too seriously,” Drew added. “So when we met them, both Zooey and Emily are the exact same way. We just had so much fun.”
Hollywood Life initially reported that Zooey and Jonathan are seeing each other quietly; an unnamed source told the outlet that “they seem to like each other a lot and Jonathan travels a lot, but they see one another when they can.” Jonathan seemed to confirm this on Friday, telling Us Weekly that he has been seeing someone.
“It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner,” he said. “I was caught a little off-guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”
Some people have been quick to raise eyebrows at the pairing, since Zooey and Jonathan were spotted just days after she announced her split from Jacob Pechenik, her husband of four years. But it looks like there’s no drama there. “I’m happy,” Pechenik told Us Weekly. “Everything is amicable and we have beautiful children together that are that way because we were the parents.” The exes will also continue to share their business, the subscription service Lettuce Grow.
Time will tell if Jonathan and Zooey are the real deal, but maybe their Carpool Karaoke episode — which has yet to air — will offer some insight.
Advertisement