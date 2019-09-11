Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski Has A Cookbook Out Today — Here’s A Sneak Peek

When Antoni Porowski became the food and wine expert on Netflix's recent reboot of Queer Eye, the loudest fans on the internet wondered if this gorgeous guy in the A Little Life t-shirt with an endless supply of avocado recipes could actually cook. In his new cookbook Antoni in the Kitchen, which is out today, the Netflix star admits that he had a similar concern.
After describing the experience of finding out he had been offered a part on Queer Eye, Porowski shares the self-doubt that immediately crept in upon accepting the role. Despite his experience as a private chef and working in restaurants, he admits his "food passion felt more personal than professional." In the cookbook's introduction, he writes, "I saw myself as an aspiring actor, my work in the food business as a means to an end. It would be a full season of working on Queer Eye before I realized the track was one I'd been on all my life." A few pages into Antoni in the Kitchen, you'll have the same realization.
Among the recipes divided into categories of Apps and Snack; Greens, Veg, and Other Sides; Soups and Stews; Pasta and Rice; Weeknight Healthyish; Animal; and Bake, Porowski shares his personal experiences with each dish. In addition to both simple and challenging dishes as well as heartfelt stories about good food, you'll also find plenty of model-shots of the star exploring the streets of New York City and references to time spent filming Queer Eye. What you won't find, however, is a single avocado.
Take a look ahead to see three recipes from Antoni in the Kitchen, which is available in bookstores and online today.