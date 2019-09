Picture this: The year is 2016; the boy band One Direction officially broke up months ago; and former member and standout singer Harry Styles has made plans to go solo, cutting his shoulder-grazing heartthrob hair in the process. Why? Well, he just ditched the group that skyrocketed him to fame, and he's going to be in a period action-drama about WWII called Dunkirk . In other words, he's moving on. Fans are, naturally, heartbroken over his sudden transformation.