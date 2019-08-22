Surviving a breakup is never easy. For some people, the healing process involves a digital detox and immediately unfollowing their ex on Instagram. For others, it's downloading Headspace and calling their therapist. For Miley Cyrus, it's getting highlights and a new tattoo.
Just 10 days after their public breakup, TMZ reported that Liam Hemsworth officially filed for divorce from Cyrus on August 21. That same day, celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo took to Instagram to reveal Cyrus' latest ink: the Visconti coat of arms or biscione, now best known as the symbol of the city of Milan.
The crest, which shows a snake devouring a human, has been around since as far back as the 11th century, but Woo's caption states that Cyrus' tattoo was inspired by a "cool old sculpture" she stumbled upon in Italy. As you'll recall, Cyrus recently went on an Italian getaway with her sister, Brandi, and Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner's ex and Cyrus' rumoured new boo, amid reports that Cyrus and Hemsworth had split.
Both parties have since addressed the breakup in their own unique ways: Hemsworth penned an emotional Instagram post and Cyrus dropped a new song, "Slide Away." That said, Cyrus seems to be doing just fine, and is currently offering a masterclass in moving on. Who needs a pint of Ben & Jerry's and an emotional Spotify playlist when you have a new tattoo inspired by the vacation you took with your new girlfriend?
