We Finally Know Where Meghan Markle Found Inspiration For Her Wedding Makeup

It's been just over a year since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in a ceremony at Windsor Castle, making her the Duchess of Sussex. Although the royal wedding is old news, the one thing that hasn't stopped being a topic of conversation from that day is Markle's bridal hair and makeup.
Her naturally flushed cheeks and nape-grazing chignon became a go-to reference for brides. In fact, one year later, you'll still find images of Markle on many bridal inspiration boards on Pinterest. Now, we're learning that Markle — like many other brides — used the platform to plan her wedding-day makeup look.
Advertisement
Her longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, reveals that the two turned to Pinterest for the big day. "We exchanged Pinterest pictures over text," Martin, who did the Duchess' makeup for her wedding, told beauty podcast Gloss Angeles. "Pinterest is an incredible tool to use as a reference."
Their Pinterest exchange worked so well that the two didn't even have a makeup trial beforehand — which can also be attributed to the fact that they both have busy schedules and live in different parts of the world. The final look was barely-there foundation that showed off her freckles, fluffy lashes, dark liner, and a neutral smoky eye with a pale pink lip.
In the podcast episode, Martin also reveals that the custom Givenchy dress played a role in their decision to go for minimal makeup. "The dress [was] so architectural that if she had any more makeup on, you wouldn’t have even looked at the dress and that’s not what that moment is about," he told hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan.
Since the May 2018 royal wedding, Markle's makeup look has served as inspiration for many, including Karlie Kloss who told Refinery29 that she looked to Markle when planning her special day. While Markle can be a good reference point, Martin urges brides to keep it to their own personal style, whether that's natural or bold. "You can’t stray too far from who you want to be and who you are," he says. "The last thing you want to do is look at pictures and be like, 'I wasn’t comfortable in looking like that.'" And that's where Pinterest comes in handy: "It’s finding those elements that you admire and you want to aspire to achieve, but at the same time, you have to have a sense of who you are in there," he says.
Now, if only we can get a glimpse into Markle's other Pinterest boards. Possibly, recipes? Or, house decor for Frogmore Cottage?
Advertisement