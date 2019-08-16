There must be something in the water, because most of this fall's biggest hair trends are surprisingly low-maintenance. From brunette balayage to red-tinged gingerbread highlights, the soon-to-be popular shades start a few inches down from the root and grow out with ease. Even when it comes to the trickiest category, blonde, the fall trend de jour — "rooted citrine" — is a cool, lived-in, yellow-gold shade that requires an insanely lax touch-up plan.
We first learned about the term from Stephanie Brown, a colourist at NYC's IGK Salon, who tells us that it's the dream transition tone for blondes looking to ease away from regularly-scheduled salon visits — all while keeping their warmth. "Sometimes blondes want to be bright all year, but I've been seeing more opting for a rooted look," Brown tells us. "It’s lower maintenance than single-process, yet the effect is still bright. Plus, having those golden, buttery tones is beautiful when transitioning from summer to fall."
Ahead, find a visual guide to the rooted citrine blonde look, plus pick up Brown's tips on exactly what to ask for at your next appointment.