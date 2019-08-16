At any given moment — be it the start of a new year or after a tragic breakup — a sudden twinge of urgency will start to boil in the pit of your stomach for something new. You ask yourself, "Should I get bangs?" More often than not, you'll hear a resounding "no" in your head and move on, but we're here to convince you otherwise.
"There's never a wrong time to get bangs," celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend tells Refinery29. Nothing should stop you — not the weather outside, your face shape, or even your hair type. Argue all you want about the maintenance and awkward grow-out phase, but Townsend says bangs are timeless because they're so surprisingly flattering. Regardless, it's the right move to make when you're looking to break out of a hair rut.
Still, there's no one-size-fits-all bang haircut. Just like any other hair appointment, a little bit of research is required before taking the plunge. Thankfully, we did all the heavy lifting for you and rounded up the best celebrity bang haircuts as of late to spark inspiration. Wait until January or go ahead and call your hairstylist today; either way, we promise this will be the best decision you'll make all year.