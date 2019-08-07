Why RHOC OG Vicki Gunvalson Is A "Friend" & Not A Housewife This Season

View this post on Instagram

For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the “OG of the OC”. I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role. I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th for more of the Tres Amigas.