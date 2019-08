Why RHOC OG Vicki Gunvalson Is A "Friend" & Not A Housewife This Season

Vicki has been around Real Housewives Of Orange County since season 1, and she’s perhaps the show’s biggest mainstay. There have been problems — a divorce, her boyfriend allegedly lying about having cancer, fights with her son-in-law, spreading rumours , fighting with all the other women — but ultimately, Vicki has been there. She was the chain restaurant of Housewives, the kind you see on a road trip when you’re really hungry and think, “it’s not exactly what I wanted, but at least I know exactly what I’m getting.” She was a big-time drama maker, which is why it was so shocking when Bravo revealed the cast for Real Housewives Of Orange County season 14 and… Vicki wasn’t on it.