Lea Michele Just Got The Perfect Pre-Fall Hair Colour

Not that we're looking ahead to fall already, but hair colour trends are one of the first indicators that summer won't be hot and sweaty forever. One of our first tips to the seasonal shift came today, courtesy of actress Lea Michele, who just debuted a fresh, new hair colour that her colourist — Nine Zero One's Nikki Lee — claims to be the perfect shade to seamlessly transition into autumn.
Lee calls the shade "Golden Glow," which is exactly how the soft, caramel brunette balayage reads in Michele's most recent Instagram post, where she debuted her freshly-lifted, long, shiny waves.
"We took Lea fuller with a 'golden glow' for a holiday movie she’s shooting in Hawaii," Lee told R29 via email. "We wanted [the colour] to feel like something she could wear on vacation in the winter — and we're obsessed with this look moving into fall."
Michele's new shade is definitely lifted from her brunette base, but darker, a toned-down version of the brighter "Sunlight Brunette" shade Lee gave the actress in the spring, following her honeymoon and heading into summer.
Considering that Michele will be travelling to film, Lee also mentioned the products she gave Michele to take to set in Hawaii, in order to keep the highlight from fading. She recommends, the salon's new In Common hair-care line — Hilary Duff uses it, too — starting with the foam shampoo, then the treatment moisturizing Enhancer in Mojave Rain mixed with the Velvet Cloud mask.
