Lori Loughlin's Daughters Have Sneakily Returned To Instagram Amid Cheating Scandal

We haven't heard from Lori Loughlin in a while, which makes sense, since she and her family are currently wading through legal proceedings. Both Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 USD to falsely have their children, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, admitted to the University Of Southern California as crew recruits, part of a larger college admissions scandal that included people like actress Felicity Huffman. The parents have pleaded not guilty.
Olivia and Isabella's absence from the public eye has been most noticeable, since the two were previously very active on social media, Olivia being a popular YouTuber. However, we just got the first signs that they might be making a comeback, after Isabella posted a photo wishing her mother a happy birthday, and Olivia chimed in in the comments.
It was previously reported that while Isabella and mother Lori were on good terms, Olivia was much angrier at her parents for putting her in this situation. However, judging by her recent comment, the family appears to have reconciled.
"happy birthday mama," Isabella captioned the photo of herself and her mother. "I love you."
"my people ❤️" Olivia chimed in in the comments.
On Monday, Olivia Jade took to Instagram as well, posting a photo of Loughlin and herself as a baby with the caption:"one day late. happy birthday. i love you so much."
This public familial display comes after Lori and Mossimo's law firm, Latham & Watkins LLP, wrote in documents that the parents plan to present a "united front," one further enhanced by their choosing to be represented by the same firm.
“Giannulli and Loughlin are innocent of the charges brought against them and are eager to clear their names,” the court documents state. “And they believe their interests will be advanced most effectively by presenting a united front against the government’s baseless accusations.”
According to fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau, Olivia still doesn't plan on fully returning to social media for another year. Until then, it seems she'll keep testing the waters until it's finally time for her to post the apology video I've been craving.
