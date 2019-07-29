Amazon Strikes Development Deals With Blake Lively, Connie Britton & Lena Waithe

Things have looked grim for women in television, both in front of and behind the camera. Amazon, however, is stepping up to the plate and striking development deals with several powerful women in Hollywood.
Amazon has inked a first-look deal with Blake Lively and announced two other high-profile development deals with Dirty John star Connie Britton and powerhouse writer/creator Lena Waithe.
Amazon will be developing a New York-set series with a fashion component with Lively, as well as a few other projects, according to Deadline. The online giant will also develop a horror TV series entitled Them with Waithe. Additionally, Amazon will work to develop a series with Britton, though there are no details yet as to what the series might entail.
Amazon Studios’ head, Jennifer Salke, sung the praises of all three women during Amazon’s Television Critics Association summer press tour, specifically highlighting Waithe’s “gift for identifying exciting and authentic voices,” and Britton’s “ability to create memorable characters and identify compelling stories.” Salke also mentioned that Lively is developing another series that’s based “around a specific piece of IP,” but did not elaborate further on what it might be.
Salke seems to be on the hunt to uplift more female voices after the wild success and critical acclaim of Fleabag. The series’ creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is not planning on making a third season anytime soon, but Salke remains optimistic about the chances of either a new season or a new project from Waller-Bridge.
“Anything Phoebe wants to do, nothing would make us happier to bring another season of her show. Anything she wants to do. I’m forever the optimist,” Salke told Deadline.
While no release dates have been offered for any of the projects, we’d advise getting an Amazon Prime subscription now, lest you miss any of the action.
