The Rosé Trend Might Be Over, But Pink Wine Is Far From Dead

There are people who got swept up in the #RosèAllDay lifestyle because of their love for the wine, but it turns out there are also plenty of folks who discovered the drink through the wave of rosè lifestyle branding that blew up in summers past. "I'm not too crazy with the rosé all day lifestyle," Tamiracle, 23, says. While the lifestyle trend initially introduced her to the beverage, her priorities with regard to the wine have since changed. "I choose to drink rosé because it's readily available at different stores for a reasonable price point," she says. Jessica, 29, too, tells us, "I think I got into the hype mostly because it was so heavily promoted and not necessarily because it was more sophisticated or drinkable than any other alcohol."