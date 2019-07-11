Irina Shayk Addresses Marriage In Light Of Bradley Cooper Split

But now that she is reportedly single, Shayk did take the time to reveal a few of her likes and dislikes when it comes to past, and future, relationships. “Nobody's sending letters to anyone anymore,” she tells Bazaar, reminiscing of the good old days where people didn't DM for dates. “I really believe if you go for dinner with somebody, you don't have to send them a text or keep them updated on Instagram message. You freaking pick up the phone, call and say, ‘Let's have dinner.’”