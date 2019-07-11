Irina Shayk Addresses Marriage In Light Of Bradley Cooper Split

Please don’t forget that Irinia Shayk is more than just her brilliant Fourth of July-themed Instagram posts. She’s also one of the world’s most in-demand models, a mother to her 2-year-old daughter Lea de Seine with Bradley Cooper, and a believer in the sanctity of a marriage.
In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar as their summer digital cover star, the Russian model explains that despite not marrying Cooper, from whom she very publicly split recently (the couple has not acknowledged their split in a statement, but the evidence of time apart is substantial, to say the least), she trusts the age-old pairing tradition.
Advertisement
“Everyone looks at it differently,” she tells the outlet. “Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it.” Does she want to marry? Who knows — but this brief mention of tying the knot is really the closest she gets to talking about her three-year relationship with the A Star Is Born director and star.
But now that she is reportedly single, Shayk did take the time to reveal a few of her likes and dislikes when it comes to past, and future, relationships. “Nobody's sending letters to anyone anymore,” she tells Bazaar, reminiscing of the good old days where people didn't DM for dates. “I really believe if you go for dinner with somebody, you don't have to send them a text or keep them updated on Instagram message. You freaking pick up the phone, call and say, ‘Let's have dinner.’”
Cooper and Shayk made headlines earlier this year when the couple was spotted appearing to be arguing after the model attended the Met Gala alone. (Lady Gaga hosted the event, a fact I am sharing apropos of nothing.) On June 7, Shayk was seen leaving their house with a packed suitcase and a triumphant smile the same day news broke that the two had reportedly split. She’s been travelling and working — slaying — ever since.
This sense of independence, which the public is really seeing in full force for the first time, is something she’s had ingrained within her since her youth in Russia, she tells the site. "Women are the ones who can handle everything. Women can raise the kids, women can do the job, and when she's back, she can cook and clean and do the heavy work, too!”
Advertisement