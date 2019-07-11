Grown-ish Tackles Tricky Conversation Around Cultural Appropriation

"Why cultural appropriation is so offensive when you're talking about someone who is not a minority is that people can just put on the clothes and listen to the music, but they don't have to walk in the footsteps or live that experience. The reality is, as a minority, you can't take your outer shell off to hide who you are. That's where it becomes more complicated, because [other minorities do] participate in a struggle. Ultimately, where we landed with it is that it is a slippery slope and, although there are some things that you have to chalk up to being popular culture, you do have to be sensitive to the fact that [Black culture was created from a culture] that was stripped from us."