Nicole Kidman Confirms That Every Beauty Look Matters On Big Little Lies

Needless to say, Kidman is something of an authority on taking care of your skin. But ask her about her newest co-star and onscreen mother-in-law Meryl Streep's complexion, and she'll tell you that it's just as good — if not better. "She has the most beautiful skin," she says. "It's so soft." Even so, the co-stars have never really swapped beauty tips (something we think they should rectify soon). "I think she's just naturally blessed," Kidman says. "She's always pretty healthy. She's very disciplined, which is what I think contributes to her overall way of living. I think also the greatest thing is being happy. And Meryl is happy."