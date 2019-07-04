"[They're] kind of living a practical life that trying to get back to normality and picture everything. He's starting to think about the future," says Heaton, adding that, "At the beginning we see they're really happy together and they're enjoying being together." While their new gig comes with a few stressors, for the most part, Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers actually start the season as completely average, everyday people. Well, as average as they can possibly be after what they've been through — "I could see Nancy becoming Murray Bauman more than I could see her becoming Karen Wheeler at this point," jokes Dyer.