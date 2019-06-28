A few years ago, frosé burst onto the summer cocktail scene, and drinkers were instantly enamoured with the new booze-filled slushie. The pink drink stayed trendy for a while, but then, last year, Aperol spritzes became the summer cocktail of choice. The refreshing drink was the hippest accessory for people spending hot days and warm nights on beaches, rooftops, and outdoor bars. Because seasonal cocktails become so iconic during the summer months, we wondered what drinks would be making waves this year as the weather warms up.
Though we won't really know what 2019's frosé is or Aperol spritz is until summer drink menus are unveiled and bar-goers begin sharing photos of their favourite cocktails on Instagram, bartenders and beverage directors have already started predicting what people will be ordering most this year. We spoke to seven beverage professionals from all over the country to see what they're betting on. Read up on their picks, ahead.